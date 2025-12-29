AVweb’s Top Stories of 2025

As 2025 comes to a close, here’s a look back at the top stories of the year that appeared on AVweb.

January

No Survivors In Collision Between CRJ700, Army Black Hawk Helicopter In Washington

A PSA-operated American Airlines CRJ700 and a U.S. Army Black Hawk helicopter collided on approach to Reagan National Airport, killing all 67 people aboard as the jet fell into the Potomac. Federal investigators opened inquiries into the midair crash, and the Army temporarily paused some aviation operations pending review.

February

Engines Run In Travolta’s New Constellation

John Travolta successfully ran all four engines on his recently purchased Lockheed Super Constellation in Kansas City, sparking speculation about whether he intended to return the historic aircraft to flight or use it as a film prop. The aircraft’s revival followed years of museum-related turmoil over its ownership and storage, while the FAA considered a complaint involving the plane’s former operator.

March

Test Pilot Dies In Jet Warbird Airshow Crash

South African test pilot James O’Connell died when his Impala Mark 1 jet warbird crashed during a demonstration at the West Coast Airshow, after a roll led to an unrecoverable dive. The rare appearance of the vintage trainer made the crash especially impactful, as the aircraft had not been seen performing at airshows in years.

April

Senator Wants End To Forest Service Inspections Of Firefighting Aircraft

Montana Sen. Tim Sheehy, a former aerial firefighting executive, urged the U.S. Forest Service to end its seasonal “carding” inspections of firefighting aircraft, arguing they duplicated FAA oversight and slowed fleet availability. He said the practice originated in an earlier era of safety concerns and no longer fit a modern industry facing growing wildfire demands.

May

Massive Dogfight Reported Between India And Pakistan

More than 125 Indian and Pakistani fighter jets were reportedly involved in an hour-long dogfight dubbed “Operation Sindhoor,” with both sides exchanging long-range missiles without crossing into each other’s airspace. Pakistani officials claimed they shot down five Indian aircraft, but no confirmed evidence surfaced and India did not formally respond.

June

Canadian Disinterest Threatens Cross-Border Airport Access

Canadian authorities showed little interest in partnering to maintain cross-border taxi access between Manitoba and North Dakota’s International Peace Gardens Airport, putting the long-standing arrangement at risk. Without a Canadian commitment to build a new ramp as part of an upcoming taxiway realignment, U.S. officials signaled they would remove the link entirely, cutting off direct airport access for Canadian pilots.

July

AOPA Sweepstakes Plane Sidelined In Runway Excursion

AOPA’s refurbished Aviat Husky Sweepstakes plane suffered damaged landing gear and a wing after a runway excursion in Ohio, reportedly caused when the pilot’s shoelaces became tangled in the rudder pedals. No one was hurt, but the aircraft leaked fuel and required repairs, preventing its planned appearance at AirVenture.

August

Judge Issues Permanent Ban on Pilot

A Nantucket Superior Court judge permanently barred pilot and island resident Robert T. “Bob” Walsh from flying in or out of Nantucket Memorial Airport after years of disputes over alleged unauthorized operations and safety concerns. Walsh denied many of the accusations and said he planned to appeal, while supporters noted his past charitable flights for island residents.

September

Navy Ends Carrier Qualification Requirement for Student Pilots

The Navy ended the requirement for student tactical jet pilots to complete carrier landings before earning their wings, shifting those qualifications to fleet replacement squadrons to streamline training. The change reflected modern carrier-landing technology in frontline aircraft and the planned phaseout of the T-45 trainer, whose landing procedures no longer matched fleet operations.

October

Blue Angels Grounded at Georgia Airshow

The Blue Angels were grounded for the Wings Over North Georgia Air Show due to the ongoing U.S. government shutdown, forcing the Rome event to proceed with a civilian-only lineup. Their absence followed similar cancellations of military demonstration teams at other major airshows that month as budget negotiations stalled.

November

Tribe Seizes Aircraft After Emergency Landing

Pilot Darrin Smedsmo safely landed his Stinson 108-1 on Red Lake Nation land after an engine failure, but tribal authorities seized the aircraft under a decades-old resolution requiring flights above 20,000 feet. The case raised questions over tribal authority versus federal control of U.S. airspace, with Smedsmo preparing legal challenges to reclaim his plane.

December (So Far)

Garmin Autoland Activation Was Crew Decision

A King Air made the first real-world Garmin Autoland landing near Denver after its crew chose to let the system handle the aircraft following a rapid pressurization loss. Automated ATC calls initially fueled reports of pilot incapacitation, but the operator said both pilots remained conscious and used Autoland out of caution.

Thank you for your support and readership this year. We look forward to continuing the journey with you next year as we continue to cover and expand on the stories that define the general and broader aviation world in 2026!



